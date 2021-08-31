Civic official loses fingers in knife attack by street vendor

Mumbai: The Thane civic body’s drive against illegal hawkers took a grisly turn today when a furious man attacked a senior official with a knife, chopping off three fingers from her hand.

Amarjit Yadav, a vegetable vendor, attacked Thane Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kalpita Pimple while she was supervising a drive to clear out unauthorised hawkers in the Kasarvadavali area.

Read also: Director Ahmed Khan gifts wife a limited edition ‘batmobile’; she shares video

Ms. Pimple was treated at Jupiter Hospital, which is just a short drive away. It will be attempted to reattach her severed digits to her hand, officials said. Her condition was described as stable after her hospitalization. An investigation has been launched into the incident after Yadav was arrested.

Yadav was shown shouting in protest and carrying two knives as police officials tried to persuade him to surrender immediately after the incident. In the video, he can also be seen putting a knife on his own neck, but it is unclear if he is threatening suicide. The police are now investigating the hawker’s criminal history.