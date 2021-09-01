Banks in this state to function till 5 PM from September 2

Kolkata: Banks in West Bengal will function till 5 pm from September 2. This was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

‘We are extending the functional time of banks in the state from tomorrow. It will be functioning till 5 PM tomorrow onwards’, said Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier in May, the chief minister had instructed banks to function for a limited time from 10 am to 2 pm in view of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state.

In general, banks function from 10 AM to 4 PM with all private and public sector banks remaining closed on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.