Banks in this state to function till 5 PM from September 2

Kolkata: Banks in West Bengal will function till 5 pm from September 2. This was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
‘We are extending the functional time of banks in the state from tomorrow. It will be functioning till 5 PM tomorrow onwards’, said Mamata Banerjee.
Earlier in May, the chief minister had instructed banks to function for a limited time from 10 am to 2 pm in view of rising novel coronavirus cases in the state.
In general, banks function from 10 AM to 4 PM with all private and public sector banks remaining closed on the second and fourth Saturday of every month.
