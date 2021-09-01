National capital receives highest rain in Sept in 19 years – streets flooded, huge traffic jams

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Delhi received the highest amount of rainfall on record for a single-day in September, flooding roads and causing massive traffic jams on social media.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Delhi recorded 112.1 millimeters of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Wednesday. This is the highest rainfall for September in 19 years. There was 126.8 mm of rainfall in Delhi on September 13, 2002. The record rainfall is 172.6 mm on September 16, 1963.

#WATCH: Rain lashes parts of Delhi; early morning visuals from Minto Bridge. pic.twitter.com/GyLZADGhxY — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2021

Several areas, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, were submerged in knee-deep water during the heavy downpour.

Delhi, according to the IMD, experiences an average of 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year. As a result of heavy rainfall, there was disruption of traffic and flooding in low-lying areas. Before leaving the building, people were urged to check for traffic congestion. ‘Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging problems often,’ the IMD said.

Delhi Traffic Police have issued an alert about ‘obstruction in traffic at Azad Market Subway towards Pratap Nagar due to water logging’.

Waterlogging was observed around Lajpat Nagar Metro Station, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg Moolchand Bus stand, Aurvindo Marg near AIIMS flyover, Near Jungpura metro, from AIIMS to Moolchand and Ring Road near Moolchand red light.