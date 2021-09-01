‘We should liberate Kashmir from enemies of Islam’: Al-Qaeda congratulates Taliban

Al-Qaeda, which masterminded the 9/11 attacks on the United States, has congratulated the Taliban and called for the liberation of Kashmir as well. A day after US troops left Afghanistan, Al-Qaeda declared, ‘Free the Levant, Somalia, Yemen, Kashmir, and the rest of the Islamic lands from the grasp of the enemies of Islam. O’ Allah! Grant freedom to Muslim prisoners across the world’.

Al-Qaeda released a detailed statement hours after the Taliban declared that Afghanistan has gained ‘full independence’ following the withdrawal of US forces. With regard to congratulating the Taliban, Al-Qaeda referred to the terror group’s long-standing call for the ‘liberation’ of Palestine, the Levant, Somalia, Yemen along with Kashmir. Last night, America ended its longest war in Afghanistan as the last cargo aircraft carrying US troops took off from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul at 12 a.m.

The Taliban, who were ousted from power by the US shortly after the 9/11 attacks, have now gained control of nearly the entire Afghanistan. The anti-Taliban forces in the Panjshir valley in northern Afghanistan are still putting up a fight. Despite the Taliban’s promise not to allow Afghanistan to fall into the hands of terrorists, nations have expressed concerns.

In an address to the nation following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden vowed to defend America against evolving threats from terrorist groups, such as ISIS, without getting the US involved in another ground war. ‘The terror threat has spread globally, far beyond Afghanistan. We are facing threats from al-Shabaab in Somalia, al-Qaeda affiliates in Syria and the Arabian Peninsula, and ISIS establishing affiliates across Africa and Asia’, Mr. Biden said.

According to him, the fundamental obligation of a president is to defend and protect America from threats not like those in 2001 but those of 2021 and tomorrow. ‘The threat posed by terrorism is pernicious and evil. However, it has changed and expanded to other countries. Our strategy must change as well,’ he said.