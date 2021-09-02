Not expecting fair investigaton from CBI; Bengal Govt appoints 10 IPS officers assisting SIT, on post poll violence

Kolkota: The West Bengal government appointed ten IPS officers to assist the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Calcutta High Court to investigate cases of post-poll violence in the state. The officers have been deployed for north, west and south zones of the state as well as for the Kolkata Police areas, he said.

The order issued by the state home department stated that ‘the services of the IPS officers are hereby spared, in addition to their normal duties, to assist the SIT constituted by the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta (sic)’.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court had on August 19 ordered the constitution of the SIT comprising IPS officers Soumen Mitra, Suman Bala Sahoo and Ranbir Kumar to look into the incidents of post-poll violence. On Wednesday the West Bengal government moved to Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court verdict. The High Court order had directed a court-monitored CBI investigation into all atrocious cases like rape and murder during the post poll violence in the state.

The state government in its special leave petition alleged that it did not expect fair and just investigation by the central agency which is busy imposing cases against the functionaries of ruling Trinamool Congress Party, pointing political rivalry.