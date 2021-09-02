DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsdeathIndiaNEWScelebritiesNewsNewsEntertainmentMobile Apps

Shocked Bollywood reacts to the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla

Sep 2, 2021, 02:58 pm IST

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today. Mumbai Cooper Hospital confirmed the news of his death. According to the hospital sources, the 40-year-old actor took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. The news of Sidharth’s demise has caused a stir in the film and television industry.

Many celebrities have expressed their shock over the actor’s death on social media. Sidharth has been in a number of television soap operas and reality shows. Balika Vadhu, Big Boss 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa were the most well-known among them.

Here’s take a look at the tweets of celebrities following Shukla’s death:

