Shocked Bollywood reacts to the sudden demise of Siddharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a sudden heart attack today. Mumbai Cooper Hospital confirmed the news of his death. According to the hospital sources, the 40-year-old actor took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. The news of Sidharth’s demise has caused a stir in the film and television industry.

Many celebrities have expressed their shock over the actor’s death on social media. Sidharth has been in a number of television soap operas and reality shows. Balika Vadhu, Big Boss 13 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa were the most well-known among them.

Also Read: BREAKING: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passes away

Here’s take a look at the tweets of celebrities following Shukla’s death:

Gosh this is Heartbreaking!!

May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla

My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones?? pic.twitter.com/U8nV2bef8V — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 2, 2021

Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family ? RIP my friend, u will be missed. pic.twitter.com/B9my98mrb7 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2021

It's just unbelievable and shocking. You will always be remembered @sidharth_shukla. May your soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to the family ? — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 2, 2021

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! ?? No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Shocked to hear this news. This is too soon. Siddharth, may you rest in peace saathi. My prayers and condolences to the family in this tough time. pic.twitter.com/zEsimZdyFb — Ali Fazal M / ??? ??? ??? / ??? (@alifazal9) September 2, 2021

Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. ? pic.twitter.com/Wj2E7OYF9f — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2021

I cannot process this news that I just came across. Is this true? Please no. No… #SiddharthShukla — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) September 2, 2021

Oh god, it’s really shocking n heartbreaking, my condolences to the family n prayers for the departed soul ? Om Shanti https://t.co/BuyIepJjEi — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 2, 2021

Hard to believe he is no more, my heartfelt condolences go to his family ? RIP my friend, u will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tqNjeudIHV — Karishma Tanna (@KARISHMAK_TANNA) September 2, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news…. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) September 2, 2021

Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear of #SiddharthShukla’s demise. He was so young! Life is so damn unpredictable. My condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. ?? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) September 2, 2021