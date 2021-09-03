Nilgiri district allows only vaccinated people to buy alcohol

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiri district authorities have decided that alcohol will only be sold at TASMAC shops to vaccinated people (at least with one dose), said District Collector Innocent Divya.

According to the District Collector, this was done to ensure 100 percent vaccination (one dose) among the eligible population. So far, the Nilgiri district has covered 97 percent of the eligible population.

‘We are making all efforts to vaccinate everyone with at least one dose of COVID vaccine in Nilgiri. Some people say that they don’t want to take vaccines as they want to consume alcohol.’ Divya said. ‘In order to get everyone vaccinated, alcohol will be sold only to people who show proof of taking at least one dose of Covid vaccine.’