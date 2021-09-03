State govt to conduct special drive to make roads ‘pothole-free’

Lucknow: UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya announced on Friday that the state government will conduct a 30-day campaign during which it will strive to make the state’s roads ‘pothole-free’ by November 15, 2021.

An official release reads that Mr. Maurya has instructed his officers to make all types of roads pothole-free and to repair them as required.

The Public Works Department was reviewed by Mr. Maurya in a high-level meeting held at PWD Headquarters today, according to which, ‘wherever the pace of construction works is slow in the state, notices should be issued to the concerned engineers and contractors within three days and action should be taken against the officials who are showing laxity. If any work is unnecessarily delayed by the contractors, then the process of blacklisting them as per rules should be ensured without delay,’ Mr. Maurya further said.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed that entry gates be installed at the earliest on all 105 routes that connect interstate borders. In these entrances, slogans such as ‘Welcome to Uttar Pradesh, thank you for coming to Uttar Pradesh’ should be written.

In addition, a plan for the naming of routes, bridges, and minor bridges should also be prepared and presented.