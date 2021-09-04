Acid attack causes the deaths of stray dogs!!!

Ujjain: A group of street dogs were reportedly killed by a stranger with acid in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred in Ujjain’s Mahalakshmi Nagar region. According to reports, the accused poured acid on dogs roaming the colonies, which caused their deaths.

Vandana Chauhan, CSP of Nagjhiri police station, says residents of Mahalakshmi Nagar have been complaining that someone is using flammable materials or acid on dogs roaming around their colony. As a result, their condition deteriorates.

An NGO working for animals took the dogs to a veterinary hospital after the attack, but all five dogs died. On Friday, members of the NGO buried the five dogs. CSP Vandana Shukla said that a case has been registered against an unknown defendant under sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.