Honey Singh’s wife allowed to collect belongings from matrimonial home: Court

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife, who has filed a domestic violence case against him, was allowed to collect her belongings from her matrimonial home on Friday by a Delhi court. The court directed the couple not to engage in any unhealthy dialogue during the visit. On September 5, Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh conducted in-chamber counselling for the couple for more than an hour before allowing Shalini Talwar to pick up her belongings from her matrimonial home in the presence of two protection officers.

It has been directed that the couple stay away from ‘unhealthy conversation or exchange of words on that day.’ Their counsels have been asked to attend this, and a list of her belongings needs to be prepared, videos of the process should be taken. ‘There is normal wear and tear in marriages, but both of them should tone down their statements,’ the magistrate instructed, asking them to maintain demeanor when Talwar visits her matrimonial home to retrieve her possessions.

After passing the order, the judge prayed that God would give her strength to do justice to both parties and set the case for further hearing on September 28. At that time, she will hear arguments on Talwar’s request for interim compensation and residence. Talwar has also been ordered to provide her bank account statement and income affidavit within the next ten days.

Singh has moved an application seeking that the case be heard in-camera. The judge has yet to make a decision on the plea. As part of the last hearing, the court drew up the singer after he failed to appear and gave him a final warning. The judge had said that no one is above the law. According to the in-chamber counselling, the judge noted the opposite positions taken by the couple, as Talwar alleged that she was thrown out of her matrimonial home in March 2021, while Singh stated that she left it on her own. Singh commented after leaving the courtroom that the judge’s counselling was good and wished everything went well.