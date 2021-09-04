Setback to BJP’: Another MLA joins TMC

Kolkata: Soumen Roy, BJP MLA from Kaliaganj joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Roy joined TMC in the presence of state minister and party leader Partha Chatterjee

‘I had to contest from Kaliaganj on the BJP ticket due to some circumstances. But my soul and heart belong to TMC. I joined the party again to support CM Mamata Banerjee’s efforts. I am apologetic to party for the time I was not here’, said Roy, who was a former TMC leader. Roy joined BJP just ahead of state assembly election.

Also Read: Bengal’s crucial by-election on Sept 30th; Mamata to contest from Bhabanipur

Ever since the return of the TMC government in West Bengal, many leaders who switched to BJP from TMC have returned back to the party. BJP’s tally in the state assembly has come down to 71. In the last four weeks, four BJP MLAs have switched to the TMC.