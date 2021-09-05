Meeting after being ’10 months apart’; Wasim Akram shares adorable video vith daughter, goes viral

Wasim Akram shared an adorable video of his emotional reunion with daughter Aiyla Akram, after staying10 months apart, on Twitter. The former Pakistan skipper shared a short clip of the reunion and expressed his thanks to wife Shaniera, Pakistan-based Australian social worker, for taking such good care of their ‘little princess’.

‘Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart! Thank you @iamshaniera for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart #HappyDays #Australia,’: the former cricketer tweeted, captioning the happy and emotional reunion video.

Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart! Thank you @iamshaniera for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart #HappyDays #Australia pic.twitter.com/EbyCTOKzZp — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 4, 2021

Shaniera Akram, Wasim’s wife retweeted the post, captioning it, “MashAllah”.

In the video, Aiyla can be seen rushing towards the door, excited to meet her father. She opens it and joyfully jumps into her father’s arms for a long hug, telling that she missed him at home.

The video instantly went viral, netizens commenting about the ‘cute daughter and father’ and how daughters are always special. Commentator Harsha Bhogle, reacted to the video: “Lovely. The softie residing in a scary fast bowler.”

Shaniera and daughter Aiyla have been stranded in Australia since 11 months, due to covid restrictions, while Wasim was in Pakistan. The 55-year-old, last month, travelled to Australia and spent his mandatory 14-day quarantine, before reuniting with his family in Melbourne. Earlier this week, Shaniera share an Instagram post, she is counting the days until she can reunite with husband.