WB: CID summons Suvendu Adhikari in connection with his bodyguard’s death case

Kolkata: The West Bengal CID has summoned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in connection with the investigation into the death of his bodyguard Subhabrata Chakraborty. West Bengal’s leader of opposition (LoP) was summoned to appear at the Kolkata CID headquarters at 11 am, on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Shubhabrata Chakraborty’s death case was handed over to the CID in July this year. In 2018, he allegedly shot himself in a police barrack in Kanthi, Purba Medinipur. As a State Armed Police personnel, Shubhabrata Chakraborty was part of the BJP MLA’s security team from the time he was a Trinamool Congress MP.

A four-member CID team raided Suvendhu Adhikari’s residence in Purba Medinipur as part of the investigation. CID officials reportedly arrived at the Nandigram MLA’s house after interviewing and gathering information from former co-workers of Shubhabrata Chakraborty.

Suparna Chakraborty filed a fresh complaint with Kanthi police station earlier this year, demanding an investigation into her husband’s death. There was still an investigation being conducted by West Bengal Police. The police launched a fresh investigation after registering a case under sections 302 and 120B of the IPC against unknown individuals. Soon after, the CID took over the investigation.

Dibyendu Adhikari, Suvendu Adhikari’s brother, is also being investigated in connection with the case.