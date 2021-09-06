Ants creep into B- Class carrying the Prince of Bhutan – flight canceled!

An Air India flight bound for London aborted takeoff from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday after a swarm of ants was discovered in the business class section. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck’s son and heir apparent Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck was among those on board flight AI-111. After a swarm of ants was found in the business class of the London-bound Air India flight (AI-111), takeoff was aborted. The aircraft was later replaced by Air India. After Air India switched planes, the flight took off.

After a crack in the windshield, an Air India Express flight en route to Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on Saturday morning. An hour after takeoff, the pilot made the precautionary landing. There were no passengers on the flight, only cargo and crew members. It was en route and scheduled for Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram flight operations.

A second aircraft was dispatched and another crew was sent to perform the scheduled flight operation after the incident. In May, Air India returned a flight to Delhi after spotting a bat inside the plane. This was around 30 minutes after take-off. Air India officials told ANI then that the aircraft landed safely and that wildlife staff were called to catch and remove the bat’s carcass. The bat was found dead inside the plane’s business class section.