Jasprit Bumrah breaks Kapil Dev’s record, becomes fastest Indian fast bowler to get 100 Test wickets

London: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah achieved a new accomplishment in his career by becoming the fastest Indian fast bowler to reach 100 Test wickets. Bumrah achieved this on the fifth day of the fourth Test against England at the Oval by taking Ollie Pope’s wicket.

Bumrah, who debuted three years ago, is plying his 24th Test for the country. He beat Kapil Dev (25 Tests), Mohammed Shami (29 Tests), and Irfan Pathan (29 Tests) to become the fastest Indian pacer to achieve his accomplishment. Among all Indian bowlers, the 27-year-old is the eighth fastest and he is also the 23rd Indian bowler to reach the century mark in Tests. Ravindra Jadeja had also picked 100 Test wickets in 24 matches.

Bumrah has a bowling average of 22.45, which is the best among Indian bowlers who have taken their first 100 Test wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin is the next greatest, with an average of 24.56 when he took his 100th Test wicket.

Ashwin picked his 100th wicket in his 18th test match. Ashwin is followed by Erapalli Prasanna (20), Anil Kumble (21), Subash Gupte (22), BS Chandrasekhar (22), Pragyan Ojha (22), and Vinoo Mankad (23) in the special list.