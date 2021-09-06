Nipah virus case detected in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: First case of Nipah virus infection detected in Tamil Nadu. Coimbatore district collection Dr. GS Sameeran informed this. ‘We are taking all precautions. Anyone who comes to a government hospital with a high fever will be tested properly’, said Dr. GS Sameeran. Earlier on Sunday, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala.

The first case of Nipah virus was reported from Kozhikode district in Kerala in May 2018. 17 people died due to the infection in the state in 2018. Later in June 2019, a new case of Nipah was reported from Kochi and the patient recovered from the infection. With this year’s reporting of a case, it is the fifth time the virus has been detected in India and the third in Kerala.

Also Read: Cancer patients live on footpaths outside Mumbai hospital; pics surface

The Nipah virus is known to spread from its natural host, such as fruit bats, to animals and humans and can cause serious illness that may result in death.