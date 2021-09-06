‘Spoiling the boys’: MP Govt School Principal utters objectionable remark about girls; booked

The Government higher secondary school Principal in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district was charged for allegedly asking girl students, who were not in uniform, to take off their dresses, telling they were ‘spoiling the boys’ present in classroom. Three girls filed a complaint against principal Radheshyam Malviya (50), with Machalpur police station, and FIR was registered regarding the case.

According to official reports, on seeing the girls in normal clothes, and not the school uniform, the principal and asked them to wear the school uniform next time . But, when the girls replied that they had not got their uniforms stitched as school had just started, but assured him they would do the needful by Monday, Malviya got angry and lashed at them demanding to take off what they were wearing at that time. In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, the complainants can be heard saying that the principal told them such dresses were ‘spoiling the boys of the class’.

“After children from the school protested, we booked Malviya on Saturday evening under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC provisions for use of force intended to dishonour, insult the modesty of woman by words, gesture etc.,” Machalpur police station sub Inspector Jitendra Ajnare explained to media on Sunday. ‘We are going to get the statement of the three girls recorded in a court on Monday. We had gone to the principal’s home to arrest him but we couldn’t find him’, Ajnare added.

Rajgarh District Education Officer (DEO) BS Bisoriya assured that, action would be taken in the case after the Machalpur Block Education Officer forwards documents and details about to it to him.