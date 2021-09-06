UP: Skeleton of a male found at the base of a hospital’s non-functional lift

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, an out-of-service elevator at OPEC Hospital in Kaili of Basti district was repaired after 24 years. Inside, a male skeleton was found on September 1, UP Tak reported. The police and its forensic department are now trying to solve the mystery surrounding the skeleton. The sample was sent for a DNA test.

In 1991, construction of the 500-bed OPEC Hospital began. According to the police, the elevator concerned was operating until 1997 when it became non-functional.

Currently, police are looking for leads in the case by studying ‘missing person’ reports from 24 years ago. An attempt is being made to identify the person whose skeleton was found in the lift.

As of now, there is no information on the person, how he died, or why the body has been in an elevator for so long. Further information will not be available until the DNA report is filed.

Deependra Nath Choudhary, additional superintendent of police in Basti, said, ‘If any written complaint is given in the matter, we will register a case. At present, the police are investigating several angles. To solve the mystery of the male skeleton, 24 police stations in the district have been deployed.’