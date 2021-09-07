Cat defends itself against leopard after both fall in well in Nashik; video viral

Dramatic footage of a battle between a cat and a leopard who fell into a well together has left netizens speechless after going viral on social media.

On the side platform within the well, the leopard and the cat are seen confronting each other in the 16-second footage. The video opens with the leopard leaping from the well’s water and pouncing on the cat, which is attempting to protect itself.

Pankaj Garg, the West Nashik Division’s Deputy Conservator of Forests, informed ANI that ‘the leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat.’

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik "The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

The video has received over 50,000 views since it was uploaded online, with many people being horrified by the terrifying interaction. Many people remarked on the cat’s bravery in maintaining its ground.

