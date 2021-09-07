Man swallows phone, undergoes two-hour-long surgery to remove it

A citizen in the European country of Kosovo was brought to the hospital after swallowing his Nokia phone. Doctors had to conduct major surgery to save his life.

The 33-year-old from Pristina, Kosovo swallowed an old Nokia 3310 phone. This phone has been recognised for its durability since its debut. It became lodged in the man’s stomach and he was sent to the hospital, where Dr. Skander Teljaku was entrusted with securely removing the gadget.

When the individual was scanned, it was discovered that the phone was ‘too large for him to digest’ and the phone’s battery, which contained hazardous chemicals, may kill him. Fortunately, the operation went well under Dr. Teljaku’s direction and the phone was removed.

Dr. Teljaku posted X-rays and endoscopic images on FB shortly after the procedure. The phone is plainly visible in the X-Ray as being in his tummy. Skander Teljaku told Kosovo’s local media that ‘I got a call about a patient. Was told he had swallowed something. When we scanned, the phone was split into three parts in the stomach. One part of the battery, that was the matter of most concern. If it stayed in for a long time, there was a fear of an explosion in the stomach.’

According to media reports, the man went to the hospital in Pristina’s capital after experiencing a stomach ache. The man did not explain why he swallowed the phone, according to Teljaku. The doctor and his colleagues can be seen discovering and removing the phone from the man’s stomach in a video. The gadget was removed after two hours.

Many incidents of persons swallowing mobile phones have been reported, according to a 2014 case study. A 29-year-old guy swallowed his phone in 2016 and it stayed lodged in his stomach despite vomiting for many hours. The gadget was removed by surgery.