Thane: Men in PPE suits break ATM, burn CCTV cameras & steal Rs 1 lakh

Thane: On Monday, police said three unidentified individuals allegedly stole around Rs 1 lakh from an ATM at a private bank in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The thieves, two of whom were in PPE suits and one wearing a security guard’s uniform, broke the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) at Kalyan taluka’s Mharal village on Saturday and/or Sunday using a cutter. An official from the Kalyan taluka police station claims they burned the CCTV cameras installed at the ATM center and stole Rs 1 lakh cash from the machine before fleeing.

The police rushed to the scene after being alerted. The official said they were only able to recover a part of the CCTV footage.

A case was filed against unidentified individuals under Indian Penal Code Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass by night) and 380 (theft), and authorities were investigating the case, he added.