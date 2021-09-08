Karnataka CM warns authorities on Nipah outbreak, advises to take precautions

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned the officials to be cautious against the Nipah virus and to take more precautions to prevent the outbreak of the virus in the state, in the light of viral infection case in Kerala. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola, ministers V Somanna and CC Patil and MP Shivakumar Udasi were also present with the chief minister during the meeting.

Addressing the media in New Delhi , Bommai stated today that, the officials have been advised to take defensive measures in the wake of Nipah virus cases reported in the neighbouring state of Kerala. The health department secretaries and a panel of experts have been instructed to take early measures for protection and prevention, regarding viral infection.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government issued an advisory to prevent the outbreak of infection in the state and instructed the district administrations Arrivals from Kerala were asked to be specially monitored the symptoms like fever, severe weakness, headache, altered mental status, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, respiratory distress, convulsion or diarrhoea. It has also instructed the authorities to spread public awareness on the matter, and develop a systematic surveillance system, to identify clusters of encephalitis cases for early detection, in case of Nipah outbreaks.