Pro-Tato-Tater: Earn Rs 50,000 by tasting ‘Potatoes’, Read more…

The Covid-19 pandemic caused several workers to lose their jobs, and many had to take pay cuts in order to maintain their employment. During those days, people would do any job just so they wouldn’t remain unemployed. On top of all this, it appears that there’s something that could be a dream job for some. In UK, a restaurant called The Botanist offers a handsome amount of money for tasting potatoes and meat. The restaurant has offered a salary of 500 euros – around Rs 50,000. There is a position called Pro-Tato-Tater available at the restaurant.

Candidates chosen for the position will have to taste roasted potatoes as part of their work. The meat will also be tasted and only after their approval will these items be sold. In an advertisement for a job, the company mentions that if you like potatoes, then this is the job for you. It appears that The Botanist is now the talk of the town. The restaurant serves roasted dishes. To fulfill this job vacancy, the company will deliver the best-roasted potatoes to its customers.

In addition to potatoes, the person assigned to this job will also have to taste beef, chicken, lamb, and pork meat. Next, let’s look at how you can apply for the position. A testing session has been scheduled for September 19 at the restaurant. The applicant must submit a 500-word essay on roast dinner. In addition, they will have to make a video of 60 seconds about the taste of the potato. The selected candidate will receive a salary of 500 euros.