Man murders the person who killed his brother years ago

Shahjahanpur: There is no end to revenge, even if it takes 19 years. A sensational murder case in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur suggests as much. A 40-year-old man has been killed in what appears to be a revenge shooting, police said on Thursday.

Narain Kashyap, a resident of Lodipur locality, was killed by Akshay and his friend Bablu on Wednesday night after he stood outside a private hospital, S Anand said. Kashyap had killed Akshay’s brother in 2002, he said, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

The police are trying to arrest the accused. Furthermore, it brings into question whether the alleged accused may have planned this for some time. If there was a redressal system in place that could look into the murder of the accused’s brother almost two decades back, more killings could have been stopped.