Hindu organizations calls for the ‘arrest of actress Trisha’

The director Mani Ratnam has been shooting a period film called Ponniyin Selvan for the past year. In Madhya Pradesh, the current schedule is moving along at a brisk pace. Mani Ratnam and the team are scheduled to shoot in temples and forts across the state. Trisha’s photo from the film sets was recently posted on the internet.

The photo shows Trisha wearing gold attire and wearing slippers inside the temple. She reportedly wore slippers while walking between Shivalingam and Nandi. A few Hindu organizations have taken offense to what Trisha did after the photo went viral. Yennai Arindhaal actress Trisha’s actions were condemned by Hindu organizations.

The Ponniyin Selvan team has been the subject of controversy for the past few days. One horse died on the spot in Hyderabad during a schedule. A complaint has been sent to the Hyderabad District Collector and the Telangana State Animal Welfare Board by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. An FIR has been registered against the owner of the horse and the management of Madras Talkies in accordance with the complaint made by the Abdullapurmet police. Poonniyin Selvan is going to be released in two parts.