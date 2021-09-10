Mumbai man puts woman’s phone number on porn site after she rejects him

Mumbai: After a woman rejected his proposal, a 26-year-old man began sending sex toys to her house and posting her phone number on porn websites. The police have identified and apprehended the accused in Mumbai after months of search.

According to reports, Kunal Angolkar had been sending sex toys to a 21-year-old student’s home through e-commerce websites for months. The products were delivered to her house using the cash-on-delivery payment method. This occurred after the woman rejected his proposal, according to the police.

In February, the woman filed a complaint at the Malad police station regarding the delivery of sex toys to her home. Accordingly, a case was filed under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act. The case was transferred to the cyber cell of the Mumbai police, since it relates to cybercrime. Cyber cell first tried working with the courier company to determine the perpetrator’s address. The accused, however, had not mentioned his name or address anywhere. Afterward, the police began gathering VPN information to find him. However, the accused allegedly changed his IP address each time he sent sex toys to the woman’s residence. Over 500 service providers in the area were scanned by the police. In the end, the cyber cell identified and arrested accused Kunal Angolkar using technical investigation and on-the-ground intelligence.