Old photo of Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif from their modelling days goes viral

Marc Robinson, a former model and actor, shared a throwback photo from his modelling days. As it features some big names from the film industry such as Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, the picture has gone viral on social media.

The snap was posted by Marc on his Instagram page on Friday afternoon (September 10) and also featured models Sophie Choudry and Tarun Raj. The photo shows Katrina with a co-ordinated brown athleisure set and sneakers. Standing behind her, Deepika was dressed in boot cut jeans with a tube top and a heeled sandal. Sophie stood in the left-most corner wearing a pink top and boot cut jeans.

While sharing the picture, Marc wrote, ‘Back in the day at a fashion show for @tommyhilfiger with the stunning & fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun_raj_arora @viralbhayani.’

Reacting to the post, Sophie commented, ‘Omggggg talk about throwback,’ along with a red heart emoji. Fans also showered love at Marc’s snap.

Both Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone began their careers as models, then went on to become the ruling queens of Bollywood. The actress Katrina made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with ‘Boom’, while Deepika debuted with ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

In terms of work, Deepika will soon be seen in ‘Pathan’, ’83’, ‘Baiju Bawra’, ‘Fighter’, Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shakun Batra’s untitled project co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.