‘Won’t prepare question paper of Class 9 and 11 final exams’, clarifies CBSE

In response to a ‘viral misinformation’ stating that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would be releasing question papers for classes 9 and 11, the board confirmed on Thursday that it will not be creating final exams question papers.

Calling the notice ‘fake’ CBSE said: ‘It is reiterated that you do not believe in any such information which is circulating on social media and not available on the Board’s website. Board issues all information on its website first. Hence information available only on Board’s website is authenticated.’

In the meantime, the CBSE has made available sample question papers for its newly-structured term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12.

The board has made sample question papers and marking systems for this examination available for both instructors and students. There are no subjective questions in the 90-minute papers.