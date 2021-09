Muscat: The Coast Guard Police in Oman has seized 15,000 kilograms of tobacco derivatives and arrested four expats.

‘Coast Guard police boats in Musandam Governorate seized an Asian boat loaded with approximately 15,000 kilograms of smuggled tobacco derivatives. Legal procedures are being completed against the boat’s crew of four expats’, said Royal Oman Police in a statement.