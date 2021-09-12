Belarus and Russia conduct joint drills using ‘robots and tactical vehicles’

Thousands of troops participated in the large-scale Russian military exercise ‘Zapad-2021’ along the Belarus border using combat robots and tactical vehicles. According to reports, Russia also used the Sarmat-2 tactical vehicle, even as its defence ministry released images of warships, jets, and tanks participating in the exercise. At least 290 tanks and multiple launch rocket systems were involved in the joint drill between Russia and Belarus. Even as President Putin told reporters it was ‘not directed against anyone’, the exercise began on Thursday and went into full gear on Friday.

As the two look to sign integration agreements in November, Russia’s ally Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko met Putin ahead of the exercise to strengthen relations. Poland, however, was alerted by this exercise and has declared a state of emergency by its eastern border, following Morawiecki’s warning of possible provocations. Martin Helem, commander of Estonia’s defence forces, said that a possible Russian military attack on Estonia is likely to take place in the coming year.

In contrast to mentioning the drill, Putin made light of the Afghan threat, saying ‘I guess Belarus can make excuses, but at least they can accept the Afghans,’ the Russian president said in a subtle dig at the EU. Over the past 18 months, Western nations have imposed several sanctions on Belarus as Lukashenko has turned to Putin for support. Since the Kremlin announced that Putin would visit Belarus in November, the exercise will continue until September 16.