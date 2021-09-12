Farah Khan tests negative for coronavirus

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder recently took to her Instagram handle to share her health updates with her fans, after tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

On Saturday, sharing a short video with her pet on Instagram Stories, Farah Khan wrote: ‘Look who’s most excited to know I’ve tested negative @smoochythepoochy.’

She had previously stated that she had tested positive for COVID-19. ‘Despite being double vaccinated and working with mostly double vaxxed people, I have still managed to test positive for COVID. I have already informed everyone I came in contact with to get tested,’ the 56-year-old director wrote.

On the work front, Farah Khan Kunder is known for her films such as Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. She is now a judge on the ‘Zee Comedy show’ and had recently shot for a dance reality show with Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

According to a civic official, Mumbai recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the city to 7,34,337 and the death toll to 16,011.