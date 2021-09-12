DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternationalEntertainmentLife StyleSpecial

‘I’m still shocked’: Woman wins crores worth lottery after playing the same numbers

Sep 12, 2021, 11:59 pm IST

After playing the same set of numbers. weekly for a year, a Michigan woman become a millionaire after winning a $1.2 million (Rs 8.8 crore) lottery jackpot. According to reports, a woman from Oakland County, who preferred to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on August 18: 05-06-11-36-40-47 – after purchasing her ticket online from Michiganlottery.com.

She is only the second person to win the Lotto 47 jackpot with an online ticket. Prior to her, a man won $2.5 million via an online lottery. According to the media, the 51-year-old winner plays Lotto 47 every single week. ‘I play Lotto 47 online for about a year. I always play the same numbers and I always play them online,’ she said.

‘I saw someone won, but I definitely didn’t expect it to be me when I checked the results. The numbers looked familiar when I looked closer. Upon checking my account, I was shocked to find that I won. I’m still shocked,’ she added. The winner has already claimed her winnings and selected a one-time lump sum payment of $734,000 (after tax deductions), rather than 30 annual payments totaling $1.2 million. She plans to take a vacation, share some of the winnings with her family, and save the rest for retirement.

Read more: A ‘Transforming UP’ ad criticizes BJP’s ‘Kolkata flyover’ image

The mariner from Maharashtra won $1 million in a lucky draw competition in Dubai in July.  Ganesh Shinde, who lives in Thane, Maharashtra, bought the jackpot ticket from the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw website on June 16. Shinde, a seaman for a Brazilian company, purchased the ticket when he was returning to Dubai. Upon his arrival, he was stunned to learn that he had won the jackpot.

Tags
shortlink
Sep 12, 2021, 11:59 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button