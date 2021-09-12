‘I’m still shocked’: Woman wins crores worth lottery after playing the same numbers

After playing the same set of numbers. weekly for a year, a Michigan woman become a millionaire after winning a $1.2 million (Rs 8.8 crore) lottery jackpot. According to reports, a woman from Oakland County, who preferred to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn on August 18: 05-06-11-36-40-47 – after purchasing her ticket online from Michiganlottery.com.

She is only the second person to win the Lotto 47 jackpot with an online ticket. Prior to her, a man won $2.5 million via an online lottery. According to the media, the 51-year-old winner plays Lotto 47 every single week. ‘I play Lotto 47 online for about a year. I always play the same numbers and I always play them online,’ she said.

‘I saw someone won, but I definitely didn’t expect it to be me when I checked the results. The numbers looked familiar when I looked closer. Upon checking my account, I was shocked to find that I won. I’m still shocked,’ she added. The winner has already claimed her winnings and selected a one-time lump sum payment of $734,000 (after tax deductions), rather than 30 annual payments totaling $1.2 million. She plans to take a vacation, share some of the winnings with her family, and save the rest for retirement.

