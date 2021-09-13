Businessman shot at after 15-18 men stop his car at midnight in Kolkata

Kolkata: In the early hours of Monday, a businessman was shot in south Kolkata’s Elgin area after his car was allegedly stopped by 15-18 motorcyclists, police said.

When Pankaj Singh, a resident of Howrah, was returning home with a few friends around midnight following a party, his car was stopped near Gorky Sadan in the upscale area, witnesses said. Singh was assaulted by the gang after being pulled out of his car. Later, one of them allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him, hitting his right hand.

Arrests have not yet been made in the incident, they added. Singh had a close shave with death, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

‘We are talking to the eyewitnesses as well as his friends who were with him. The footage of the CCTVs in that area is being checked. Our investigation is on. The businessman is stable at the moment,’ he said.