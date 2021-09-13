Results of 4 contacts of child who died of Nipah return negative: Kerala Govt

Four close contacts of the 12-year-old child who died of Nipah virus illness last week had their tests returned negative, but the source had still to be discovered and the government was giving it top attention, Kerala health minister Veena George said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, the health minister said: ‘Four samples of the close contacts of the child were tested again for confirmation. All were tested negative. Our field surveillance is continuing along with the fever surveillance. The sample testing is also continuing in the epicenter of the infection.’

She stated that it was critical to determine the source of infection and that the National Institute of Virology in Pune had been collecting samples from several locations. ‘The high-risk contacts have been isolated in the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. Their health condition is stable. It’s important that we identify the source of the infection. We are trying to. The Pune NIV team is collecting samples from various parts to identify the source,’ she added.

As part of its fever surveillance, the state administration performed a comprehensive house-to-house survey within a three-kilometer radius of the 12-year-old kid who died of the Nipah virus on September 5. The administration had previously said that the survey covered about 15,000 homes from the exclusion zone and information was sought from around 68,000 people.