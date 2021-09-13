UP woman jumps into Ganga after being repeatedly raped by traffic police constable

Mirzapur: A 25-year-old woman, who had been raped repeatedly by her uncle, a traffic police constable, for the past two years, made an attempt on her life by jumping into the Ganga on Monday, police said. A team of divers and police personnel saved the woman on Sunday evening, DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said.

According to the police, a case has been filed in the matter based on the woman’s complaint, but no arrests have been made so far.

The woman, a resident of Mirzapur district, said that her uncle, who works as a traffic head constable, had sent her family to Allahabad to attend the Kumbh. She claimed her uncle took her to a hotel and gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives, and when she was unconscious, he raped her and started making videos to blackmail her, the complaint said. She claimed that her uncle raped her several times in Allahabad and Kanpur over the past two years. The DCP said that when he learned the woman was pregnant, he gave her a pill to end her pregnancy.

The accused and his son took the victim to Kanpur’s Chakeri area on Sunday and made another video of her to further blackmail her. After she resisted, she was beaten up and threatened with dire consequences, according to Kumar. The woman escaped from the gang and called the police helpline before jumping into the river, but was saved by PRV personnel, the DCP said.

The traffic police constable and his son have been charged under relevant sections of the IPC, but have not been arrested, Kumar said. DCP (Traffic) BBGTS Murthy said the constable would be suspended after recording her statement before the magistrate. He added that a medical examination of the woman would be conducted to confirm the charges.