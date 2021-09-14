DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsdeathNEWSNature & WildlifeInternationalSpecialCrime

Danish dolphin slaughter sparks outrage!

Sep 14, 2021, 04:54 pm IST

On Faroe Island in Denmark, nearly 1500 dolphins were killed in keeping with the annual, ‘barbaric’ tradition of killing these mammals. Videos and images from the event show blood of dead dolphins covering the water and shoreline over the weekend. Activists for animal rights have expressed outrage at the hunt, which has sparked outrage and sharp reactions.

This hunt is called Grindadrap. Motorboats are used to herd dolphins towards the shore. Whalers then use harpoons and power drills to kill them, as well as hunting them on the shorelines. The tradition of ‘aboriginal whaling’ that exists in Grindadrap is an example.

According to local media reports, 1428 dolphins were killed during the hunt over the weekend. Twitter users sent out tweets with horrifying images and videos. An outcry over this practice has erupted among animal rights activists. Danish authorities and the EU have been urged to end the annual hunt by the Blue Planet Society.

 

 

 

 

