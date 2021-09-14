Danish dolphin slaughter sparks outrage!

On Faroe Island in Denmark, nearly 1500 dolphins were killed in keeping with the annual, ‘barbaric’ tradition of killing these mammals. Videos and images from the event show blood of dead dolphins covering the water and shoreline over the weekend. Activists for animal rights have expressed outrage at the hunt, which has sparked outrage and sharp reactions.

@MettePrime It is time for DENMARK to stop the bloody slaughter in the Faroe Islands! Yesterday over 1,400 dolphins were slaughtered! TIME FOR YOU TO ACT! pic.twitter.com/yGlvPvbrX5 — peter baldwin (@petethepunk) September 13, 2021

Last night 1428 white side dolphins were slaughtered on the Faroe Islands what utter cruel barbaric bastards (photo courtesy of @seashepherd_uk ) @ZacGoldsmith @peterjameshall_ @whalesorg pic.twitter.com/K442OCxaQO — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) September 13, 2021

This hunt is called Grindadrap. Motorboats are used to herd dolphins towards the shore. Whalers then use harpoons and power drills to kill them, as well as hunting them on the shorelines. The tradition of ‘aboriginal whaling’ that exists in Grindadrap is an example.

A massacre. An estimated ONE THOUSAND white-sided dolphins cruelly slaughtered in the Faroe Islands last night. Read more here https://t.co/yc2Gkx3am3 ? Palli Asbjornsson Justesen pic.twitter.com/J7UvTVY2bi — Blue Planet Society (@Seasaver) September 13, 2021

According to local media reports, 1428 dolphins were killed during the hunt over the weekend. Twitter users sent out tweets with horrifying images and videos. An outcry over this practice has erupted among animal rights activists. Danish authorities and the EU have been urged to end the annual hunt by the Blue Planet Society.