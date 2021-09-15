Covid-19 Update: Over 6 million Covid-19 vaccines administered in the country in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry informed that in the last 24 hours, 61,15,690 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the country. Thus, the total number of vaccines administered in the country reached 75,89,12,277.

Till now, around 1,03,65,064 health care workers have received the first dose and 86,27,893 doses have been administered as the second dose to them. 1,83,39,480 frontline workers were administered the first dose and 1,41,57,234 vaccine doses were given as the second dose to them. 30,62,20,932 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,70,46,927 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

27,176 new Covid-19 cases and 284 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. At present there are 3,51,087 active cases in the country.