Mahesh Babu reacts on the sexual assault case of minor girl: ‘Will our daughters ever be safe?’

Hyderabad: In response to the increase in crimes against women in the country, Mahesh Babu expressed his disgust at the same. In a Tweet, the actor lashes out at the heinous act of child sexual assault that took place in Singareni Colony in Telangana. The actor, who was thoroughly shocked by the news, called it ‘gut-wrenching’.

For the unversed, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Saidabad, Hyderabad. According to the Hyderabad police, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The family and locals of the victim report that she went missing after leaving her house on September 9; a police report was later filed. During the early morning hours of September 10, the girl’s body was discovered at the neighbor’s house (Raju). The Hyderabad police informed that Raju was absconding and that the girl was raped and murdered by him.

Mahesh Babu spoke out against the horrific incident and questioned the security of the girls in such an environment. As a part of venting his anger, the actor wrote, ‘The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. ‘Will our daughters ever be safe?’, is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching… Cannot imagine what the family is going through!’

I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family! ? — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

The actor, who was heartbroken after hearing the news, followed up with a separate tweet asking authorities to ‘ensure swift action’ is taken to reach the family. In his appeal for justice, he wrote, ‘I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family!’. Actor Pooja Hedge reacted to Mahesh Babu’s tweet, writing, ‘A question we’re just tired of asking! Heartbreaking Can’t even’ along with a broken heart emoticon.

On Tuesday, Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy claimed that the accused in the case would be caught and he would be confronted. Lamenting the issue, the Minister told the media, ‘It is terrible. There should be an encounter against him. He will be definitely be caught. We will do encounter. There is no question of leaving him’. Meanwhile, the barbaric incident prompted protests from local residents late that night, who chanted slogans calling for justice and a quick arrest of the perpetrator. On September 10, locals staged a roadblock to demand justice for the girl and various forms of assistance for her family.