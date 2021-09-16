BJP MP gets ‘Z’ category security, days after facing crude bomb attack

The union government on Wednesday, upgraded the security of West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh to the ‘Z’ category, following the reports of crude explosives being thrown outside his residence.

Three days ago, there were reports of explosives being thrown at his residence in the state’s North 24 Parganas region. In the Lok Sabha, the 59-year-old politician represents the Barrackpore constituency.

‘Two months ago, I had written to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and West Bengal Governor stating that West Bengal CM had given instructions to kill me. After this, there were many attacks on me. The Bengal government is targeting those associated with BJP. There is a Bhabanipur connection to the last attack,’ Singh said.

According to authorities, in the light of recent acts of violence reported against him and his family members, Singh’s central security cover has been increased from ‘Y’ to ‘Z.’

Also Read: Rajasthan registers 5,310 rape cases in 2020, highest in the country: NCRB

Armed commandos from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are carrying out the mission. Similar explosions were reported outside Singh’s residence on Tuesday morning, less than a week after miscreants tossed explosives at his home, as the BJP leader alleged that members of the ruling TMC were attempting to murder him.

When the parliamentarian travels in the state under the ‘Z’ category cover, he will now be accompanied by six to seven commandos, up from the previous two security officers and an extra contingent will provide protection to his home.