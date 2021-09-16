‘I am living in a rented house currently’: Hrithik to fan who spotted damp wall in his pic

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan’s candid response to a social media user finding a damp wall in his house picture has melted hearts all over the web, and his fans can’t get enough of his generous nature.

The ‘War’ actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a photo of his mother and him enjoying breakfast together. In the pic, Hrithik can be seen seated at a table while his mom can be seen enjoying the sunlight from her balcony. ‘On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug,’ he captioned the post.

After sharing the picture, netizens began commenting on the post and expressing their admiration for the mother-son duo. However, a social media user pointed out a damp wall in the background of the snap and wrote, ‘Gaur se dekhie Hritik roshan ke ghar me silan,’ with crying emoticons.

Instead of ignoring the comment, the ‘Kaabil’ actor replied, ‘Filhaal ghar bhi rent par hai. Apna ghar le raha hu bahut jald (Right now even the house is on rent, I am buying my own house soon).’

Numerous fans commented on the post and expressed their appreciation for the star’s generosity. One fan wrote, ‘One of the infinite reasons I love you’. While, another wrote, ‘ayyye hyy ek dam jahar reply Sir.’

In the meantime, Hrithik will next be seen in ‘Krrish 4’. Rakesh Roshan directed ‘Krrish’, a sequel to ‘Koi…Mil Gaya’ from 2003. The film starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas opposite Hrithik while ‘Krrish 3’ also starred the duo along with Kangana Ranaut. In addition, he will co-star opposite Deepika Padukone in the much-anticipated film, Fighter. The film will be an aerial action franchise and is being directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Ajit Andhare (Viacom18 Studios), Mamta Anand, Ramon Chibb, and Anku Pande.