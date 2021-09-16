‘The scene which we are seeing in Rajasthan today is like what is going on in Afghanistan’: BJP MP

Jaipur: BJP MP from Alwar Baba Balaknath said that the Congress led state government in Rajasthan is like Taliban’s rule in Afghanistan. The BJP leader alleged that the law-and-order situation in the state has worsened and crime rate is surging.

‘The scene which we are seeing in Rajasthan today is like what is going on in Afghanistan. Criminals are openly opening fire, no action is being taken. The crime graph is increasing, people are suffering but the government is doing nothing’, said Baba Balaknath.

He also alleged that his constituency Alwar has become a safe haven for criminals. The BJP leader asked the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to resign on moral grounds.

State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariya replied to this allegation by saying that such language does not suit a sanyasi. He also claimed that the law and order situation is far better than any BJP-ruled state.