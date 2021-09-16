‘Too busy with my work, not aware of what Raj was up to’: Shilpa on porn videos case

Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty told the Mumbai Police she was too busy with her work to know what her husband Raj Kundra was up to. According to the Mumbai Police, Kundra’s statement is part of a 1,400-page chargesheet filed against him and the IT head of Viaan Industries, Ryan Thorpe, in the porn racket case. Additionally, the chargesheet details the evidence against two other wanted accused of the case, Yash Thakur and Sandeep Bakshi.

Shetty stated in her statement to the Mumbai police, a copy of which has been obtained by The Indian Express, ‘Kundra started Viaan industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Kundra was up to,’ she added.

According to their chargesheet, Kundra operated the porn racket daily from the Mumbai office of Viaan Industries. The Mumbai Police have stated that Hotshots and Bollyfame were two applications through which the accused uploaded online pornographic material. In addition to Shetty, there are 42 other witnesses, some of whom testified before a magistrate, that prove Kundra and Thorpe’s guilt. So far, 11 persons have been arrested by the Mumbai police in the case that was busted after a raid at a bungalow in Madh Island in February this year. In April this year, police charged nine people, and the rest have been charged in the supplementary chargesheet filed on Wednesday.

On July 19, the Mumbai police had arrested Kundra and Thorpe. According to the chargesheet, officers have submitted evidence that shows Kundra, Thomas Thorpe, and wanted men Yash Thakur and Arvind Kumar Shrivastava, based in Singapore and London, were involved in running platforms that hosted pornographic material. In this case, the chargesheet must be filed by the end of this week.