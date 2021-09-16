SC allows immersion of PoP Ganesha idols in Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake

New Delhi: On Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the immersion of Plaster-of-Paris (POP) idols of Lord Ganesh in Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Chief Justice NV Ramana and a bench headed by him decided to allow the immersion of idols for the last time this year, and no more immersion shall take place from next year onwards. The bench, which also included justice Surya Kant, asked the Telangana government to make certain arrangements from next year. According to the bench, idols should not be allowed to remain in the lake after immersion and should be removed immediately. The bench said: ‘Let them do symbolic immersion this year. A last chance for them. They say they will ensure no harm is caused to the pond.’

The top court expresses ‘unhappiness’ over government actions, but relaxes ban on immersion of idols after taking into account government assurances that steps will be taken to avoid any harm to the water body.

Read also: 4 arrested by Forest officials for trying to sell red sand boa snake

Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging the September 13 order of the Telangana High Court denying permission for immersion of Lord Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris in Hussain Sagar Lake. The municipal corporation had contended that if immersion is not allowed in Hussain Sagar Lake, then it would take 6 days for all the Ganesha statues to be immersed in other ponds in the city limits.

According to the high court, the government cannot permit water pollution. This order led the Greater Hyderabad Municipality Corporation to petition the Supreme Court.