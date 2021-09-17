Islamic State spreading in India, 168 arrests so far: NIA Reports revealed

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Islamic State (IS) is trying to spread its network in India through online propaganda. So far, the agency has arrested 168 people in 37 cases related to terror attacks, conspiracy and funding linked to the Islamic State ideology in the country.

There were 31 charges filed in these cases, and 27 accused have since been convicted after trial. According to the NIA, the most recent case was registered in June, 2021. Islamic State targets gullible young people on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to the National Intelligence Agency.

‘According to the NIA investigation, IS has been trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Gullible youths are being targeted on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram,’ said a spokesperson for the agency. As a result of the person’s gullibility, the handlers use him/her for uploading online content, translating IS texts into local languages, terror funding and even attacks, according to the NIA.

Read more: Joint military training between India and Nepal to begin on Sept 20

‘A person’s gullibility will determine whether they will upload content online, translate IS texts into the local language, organize a conspiracy, collect weapons and ammunition, prepare improvised explosive devices (IEDs), raise terror funding, or even attack’, the NIA spokesperson said.