‘A political party developed fever after India achieved its vaccination record’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at the Congress and said that a party in the country has developed fever after India achieved a vaccination record. Prime Minister said this during a virtual interaction with health workers in Goa.

‘I am not a doctor or a medical expert, but we have heard of adverse side effects or a fever. If there is a high fever, one loses mental balance, doctors say this. Every hundred vaccinations that are given one or two persons report vaccine side effects. Yesterday, we were able to administer 2.5 crore doses, possibly the highest in the world for a single day. But yesterday after midnight after the figure was announced, a political party started showing some adverse reactions? Is there a logic to this’, Prime Minister asked to Dr Nitin Dhupdale, a doctor at the Goa Medical College.

On Friday, 2,03,68,343 vaccine doses were administered in the country. This is a new record in vaccination. By this, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 787 million.