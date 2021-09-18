CBSE announces CTET exam dates and details; applications invited online

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education announced that the 15th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be held from December 16, 2021 to January 13, 2022. The test will be conducted in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode, among 20 languages, and the exact date for the test will be informed on the admit card of the candidate.

As per the official statement released by CBSE, aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The application process will start from September 20 onwards and the last date for submission is on October 19. The application fee for the general and OBC category is Rs 1,000 for either Paper I or II, whereas it will be Rs 1,200 for both papers combined. For ST or SC categories and differently-abled candidates, the exam fee for paper I or II will be Rs 500 and Rs 600 for attending both papers.

The detailed information bulletin, including the details of examination, syllabus, eligibility criteria, languages, examination fee, examination cities and important dates, will be available from September 20, on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in.