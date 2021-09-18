Explosion in Jalalabad, dead include two Taliban officials.

Reports say that a series of three explosions have caused 3 deaths and over 20 causalities including Taliban officials in Afghanistan on Saturday. Local officials say that the blast occurred when a roadside bomb was struck by a Taliban ranger. The explosions took place in the capital of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan. Witnesses say that the explosions were targeted at vehicles carrying Taliban officials.

It is reported that the explosion killed at least three people and has caused serious wounds to 20. The wounded are mostly civilians. The officials have stated that the injured have been transferred to a hospital. No one has taken responsibility for the explosions as of now. But the locals say that the Islamic State group has enmity towards new Taliban regime in Afghanistan. It is to be noted that the Islamic state is getting growingly violent and has headquartered in the Eastern Afghanistan.

On Saturday, another sticky bomb had exploded in the capital Kabul and wounded two people. The target of the explosion is not yet clear. Jalalabad is a large city in Afghanistan situated about 80 miles from Kabul, where the latest series of explosion took place.