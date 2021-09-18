Pune Police arrests man for flying drone near an Indian Naval Station

Pune: The police have filed a case against a 35-year-old man for flying a drone near the Indian Naval Station (IMS) Shivaji in the Lonavala area of Pune in Maharastra. The police have received a complaint of the accused not getting permission to fly a drone prior to flying it in accordance with guidelines.

At the entrance to INS Shivaji, officials spotted an unidentified drone, but before attempting to intervene, the suspect fled from the scene. The INS Shivaji officials later submitted a written complaint to Pune police with details. A case has been registered at the Lonavala police station under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused for flying a drone without permission.

The police have investigated the matter and asked the accused about details. However, they found that the he had no ill intent. It was a restricted area where he was flying a drone, and he was not involved in any mischievous activity, according to police. The accused was acquitted later.