‘Want to work under Didi, accepted the offer’: Babul Supriyo responds on joining TMC

Kolkota: Babul Supriyo, sitting MP of Asansol, responded to his party change, that he wanted to work under ‘Didi’s leadership’ and thus accepted the ‘opportunity’. He also confirmed on submitting the resignation from the MP post, saying that he will go to Delhi and tender his resignation before the Speaker.

‘I accepted the opportunity given to me by Didi (Mamata Banerjee) and Abhishek. I left politics wholeheartedly and I am accepting the opportunity wholeheartedly. I met Abhishek Banerjee. The work to be done for Bengal was presented before me, and I am very excited. I want to work under the leadership of Didi. I will meet her on Monday.’

Supriyo, a Former Union Minister and two-time Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Asansol joined the Trinamool Congress on Saturday. He was welcomed to the party in the presence of TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien. This became one of the biggest setbacks for BJP in West Bengal after the 2021 Assembly polls, after Mukul Roy had quit the party and re-joined Trinamool. Notably, the defection comes weeks before the crucial Bhabanipur by-election, where the singer- turned- politician was one among the star campaigners for the seat.

“Babul Supriyo has cheated the people of Asansol and also proved that his entire aim was to remain a Minister and enjoy power,” State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya responded.

On July 31, Mr. Supriyo had announced on social media that, he will resign as MP and stay away from politics. But after meeting BJP President J P Nadda, Supriyo said that he will remain as an MP, but insisted that he would no longer be a part of active politics. He contested and lost at 2021 legislative assembly elections, from Tollygunj seat, and had to resign as Union Minister, during the Cabinet reshuffle in July. Since then, he had been expressing discontent towards the BJP leadership, saying he was not given enough responsibilities. Supriyo was elected to the Lok Sabha from Asansol in 2014 and 2019.