Accused terrorist Osama’s uncle surrenders in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Humaid-ur-Rahman, the uncle of ISI-trained terrorist Osama, surrendered before the Uttar Pradesh police in Prayagraj on Saturday after his active terror module was busted by the Delhi Police on September 14. According to officials, Rehman surrendered to police on Friday at the Kareli Police station.

Police in Uttar Pradesh had earlier issued a lookout notice for Rahman. Rahman is said to have coordinated India’s entire terror network from his home in Jamia Nagar, a neighborhood in Delhi. According to a senior police official familiar with the probe, Rahman had sent Osama and Zeeshan Qamar, a resident of UP’s Allahabad, to Oman’s capital Muscat to embark on training in Pakistan. After reaching Muscat, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) took them to Gwadar port by sea routes so they could be trained in explosives and bomb-making.

The training by Osama and Zeeshan Qamar can be applied to making bombs and improvised explosive devices, as well as arson, using everyday items. Aside from handling small firearms, the soldiers took part in training on how to use AK-47s and other weapons. At the time of Osama’s interrogation, it was revealed that he traveled to Muscat to meet Zeeshan in April. There were 15-16 Bengali-speaking members who formed sub-groups with Zeeshan and Osama in one.

Several short sea voyages later, they were taken to Jioni, near Gwadar port in Pakistan, after changing boats several times. The Pakistani who received them took them to a farmhouse in Thatta. Three Pakistani nationals lived in the farmhouse. Jabbar and Hamza were two of them who trained them. Both of them were from the Pakistan Army as they wore military uniforms. They were trained for almost 15 days, followed by a trip back to Muscat along the same route.

The other four arrested terrorists have been identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, resident of Mumbai; Moolchand, of Rae Bareli; Mohd Abu Bakar from Behraich; and Mohd Amir Javed, from Lucknow. The six accused are all in police custody until September 29.